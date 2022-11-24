Home Nation

Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

The NCP leader sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

Published: 24th November 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik ged of money laundering, link to the D-company, and purported conspiracy to 'usurp' the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996. Current Status: In judicial custody

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Malik moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.

The NCP leader sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offence.

The ED has claimed the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and "there is no question of him being innocent".

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik money laundering case bail plea
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp