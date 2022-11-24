Home Nation

Need global efforts to curb cross-border terror: Defence Minister

He was speaking at the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

RajnathSingh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that India advocates a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and calls for peaceful resolution of disputes.

“The ongoing ASEAN-China negotiations on the code of conduct in the South China Sea should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions,” Singh said.

He was speaking at the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations. Singh also called for urgent and resolute global efforts to counter transnational and cross-border terrorism.

He pointed out that the global security environment has transformed fundamentally over the last few decades, with terrorist groups creating interlinkages across continents backed by new-age technologies to propagate ideologies, transfer money and recruit supporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Indo-Pacific region
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp