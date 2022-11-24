Home Nation

Opposition unity at work? Aaditya meets Tejashwi, Nitish in Patna

Published: 24th November 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  In yet another push to the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Thackeray was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party. After the meeting, Tejashwi said he had also planned to visit Mumbai but it could not happen due to his busy schedule.

“Everybody has witnessed what happened in Maharashtra. We have wiped out the BJP in Bihar through our collective efforts. We are working with the sole agenda of maintaining peace in the country,” he said. He said that everybody should be taken on board for the development of the country.

On the other hand, Thackeray said, “I used to talk to Tejashwi Ji when the MVA government was in power. We could not meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tejashwi Ji is doing good work.” “Nitish Ji’s government is performing well in Bihar. If everyone who is willing to work for the constitution, development, industry, employment and development in the country and if they keep holding discussions, they can do something good in the country,” he remarked.

“We are certain that this friendship will last for long, it is not necessary that we discuss politics every time,” he added. Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Thakceray had met Nitish and Tejashwi to ensure that people of Bihar living in the city voted in favour of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) in BMC elections but it would not make any impact.

