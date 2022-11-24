Home Nation

Police recover IEDs, Rs five lakh cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Rs 5 Lakhs cash in Indian currency, 2 Chinese pistols, 4 magazines, around 60 rounds of bullets, detonator & 2 IEDs were found. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Thursday recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mahajan told reporters that local people saw the consignment, somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about five-six kilometres away from the International Border, at around 6.15 am and they informed the police.

He said the bomb disposal squad recovered two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, 4 magazines with 60 rounds and Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 denomination.

The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.

"It is case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it," he said.

The consignment could have been used for any untoward incident, but the attempt has been foiled. The SSP said the police team and the local people will be rewarded.

