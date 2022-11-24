Probe over online threats: Houses, offices of journalists raided in Jammu and Kashmir
It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.
Published: 24th November 2022 12:13 PM | Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:20 AM
SRINAGAR: In its ongoing investigation into online threats to journalists by militants, police on Thursday carried out raids on the residences of journalists, vlogger and a lawyer at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir. A police official said searches were conducted by police at seven locations in Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir and Pulwama in south Kashmir.
The residences of journalist Showkat Motta in Lal Bazar; vlogger Asif Dar (based abroad) in Bemina, Srinagar, Saqib Magloo in Lal Bazar; Isfaq Reshi in Pohkar, Budgam; residence and office of Haji Hayat Bhat, editor of local English daily Kashmir Reader, and a lawyer Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar were raided.
“During searches, incriminating materials, including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives, simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy gun, US and Russian currency notes were recovered and seized by police,” the spokesman said.