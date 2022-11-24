Home Nation

Probe over online threats: Houses, offices of journalists raided in Jammu and Kashmir

It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

Published: 24th November 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In its ongoing investigation into online threats to journalists by militants, police on Thursday carried out raids on the residences of journalists, vlogger and a lawyer at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir. A police official said searches were conducted by police at seven locations in Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The residences of journalist Showkat Motta in Lal Bazar;  vlogger Asif Dar (based abroad) in Bemina, Srinagar, Saqib Magloo in Lal Bazar; Isfaq Reshi in Pohkar, Budgam; residence and office of Haji Hayat Bhat, editor of local English daily Kashmir Reader, and a lawyer Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar were raided. 

“During searches, incriminating materials, including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives, simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy gun, US and Russian currency notes were recovered and seized by police,” the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
journalist threat Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp