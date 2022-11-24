Probe over online threats: Houses, offices of journalists raided in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In its ongoing investigation into online threats to journalists by militants, police on Thursday carried out raids on the residences of journalists, vlogger and a lawyer at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir. A police official said searches were conducted by police at seven locations in Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The residences of journalist Showkat Motta in Lal Bazar; vlogger Asif Dar (based abroad) in Bemina, Srinagar, Saqib Magloo in Lal Bazar; Isfaq Reshi in Pohkar, Budgam; residence and office of Haji Hayat Bhat, editor of local English daily Kashmir Reader, and a lawyer Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar were raided.

“During searches, incriminating materials, including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives, simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy gun, US and Russian currency notes were recovered and seized by police,” the spokesman said.

SRINAGAR: In its ongoing investigation into online threats to journalists by militants, police on Thursday carried out raids on the residences of journalists, vlogger and a lawyer at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir. A police official said searches were conducted by police at seven locations in Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir and Pulwama in south Kashmir. The residences of journalist Showkat Motta in Lal Bazar; vlogger Asif Dar (based abroad) in Bemina, Srinagar, Saqib Magloo in Lal Bazar; Isfaq Reshi in Pohkar, Budgam; residence and office of Haji Hayat Bhat, editor of local English daily Kashmir Reader, and a lawyer Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar were raided. “During searches, incriminating materials, including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives, simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy gun, US and Russian currency notes were recovered and seized by police,” the spokesman said.