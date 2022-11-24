Home Nation

Pune hospital employee kills wife by administering lethal drugs; held

On November 14, Sawant took his wife to a hospital in a serious condition and she was declared dead by doctors, he said.

Published: 24th November 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

PUNE: A 23-year-old male nurse at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district allegedly killed his wife by administering her lethal injections and tried to pass it off as a suicide, police said.

The accused, Swapnil Sawant, wanted to eliminate his wife as he was having an affair with a nurse who was his colleague at the private hospital and planning to marry her, an official from Paud police station on Wednesday said, adding that the man has been arrested.

Sawant married the victim, Priyanka Kshetre, five months ago and the couple lived in a rented house in Kasar Amboli village in Mulshi tehsil, the official said.

On November 14, Sawant took his wife to a hospital in a serious condition and she was declared dead by doctors, he said.

"A purported suicide note signed by Priyanka was found, and a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide was registered against Sawant," said inspector Manoj Yadav.

But during the investigation, it came to light that Sawant had stolen some drugs and injections including Vecuronium Bromide, Nitroglycerin injections and Lox 2% from the hospital where he worked, and allegedly killed his wife by administering them to her, he said.

"We have registered a case against him under relevant provisions and further probe into the case is on," Yadav said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune lethal injections
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp