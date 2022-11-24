Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand Governor, CM avoid each other on same stage 

They were sitting beside each other but none of them uttered a single word with the other during the two-hour programme.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais being welcomed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren during 22nd foundation day celebrations of the state Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren were seen avoiding each other despite the fact that they were sitting beside each other on the same stage during the 22nd Foundation Day of the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday. They were sitting beside each other but none of them uttered a single word with the other during the two-hour programme. Apparently that row over the Election Commission letter sent to the Governor has created a gap between the two. Notably, Bais had skipped the Jharkhand statehood function on November 15 in Ranchi despite confirming his presence as the chief guest. The Governor, however, attended the function with President Droupadi Murmu and Soren in Khunti on the same day.

Bungalows for Jharkhand MLAs
For the first time since Jharkhand came into being in 2000, lawmakers are likely to get duplex bungalows before the next Assembly polls scheduled to be held in December 2024. Hyderabad-based agency KMV Projects Ltd has started the construction work of 70 bungalows after performing Bhumi Puja at HEC core capital area at Dhurwa in Ranchi on Sunday. The G+1 storied duplex structure will be built at a cost of Rs 216.05 crore on 43.50 acres near the new Assembly building. These bungalows will be ready in two years. At present, the MLAs are staying in the Russian Hostel of HEC.

1L cyber fighters to deal with Jamtara gangs
To deal with cyber criminals of Jamtara, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand Technical University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation have set a target to train one lakh cyber fighters during the next 5 years. Online ‘Cyber Vidyapeeth’ has been started with an objective to develop Jharkhand as a cyber defence corridor. A workshop to share the action plan regarding cyber security was organised at Jharkhand Technical University and announced that the cyber fighters would be the most important part of the corridor. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

