Rijiju-Karan meet triggers speculation

Earlier in September, Dr. Singh‘s remarks on ‘zero relation’ with Congress led to murmurs about the erstwhile royal jumping ship.

Published: 24th November 2022 08:08 AM

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting between Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju and senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr. Karan Singh at his residence has sparked speculation that the latter is warming up to the saffron party. 

The meeting assumes significance as it came close on the heels of Rijiju criticizing Singh, son of Hari Singh, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of J&K, over his opinion piece on Kashmir’s accession. Rijiju has been critical of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies on Kashmir. 

Earlier in September, Dr. Singh‘s remarks on ‘zero relation’ with Congress led to murmurs about the erstwhile royal jumping ship. This came after former J&K Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.

The veteran leader was also upset about being dropped from the Congress Working Committee. Sharing pictures of their meeting, Rijiju tweeted, “I had a worthwhile discussion with former Regent, Sadar-i-Riyasat and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Karan Singh.

