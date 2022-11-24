Home Nation

Shraddha’s 2-year-old SOS to police revealed Aaftab design

They told us that they have nothing against each other and had decided to withdraw the complaint as well.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The horrific case of murder and dismemberment of a woman in Delhi by her live-in partner took a new turn on Wednesday after the copy of a letter she wrote to the Maharashtra police exactly two years ago revealing his threats to “kill and cut her into pieces” surfaced.

“Aaftab Amin Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up. Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scared and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me away,” wrote Shraddha Walker in a hand-written letter dated November 23, 2020.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled on May 18 this year,  her body chopped into multiple pieces and disposed of. Shraddha’s letter is now a crucial piece of evidence to establish Aaftab was a repeat offender and had a history of domestic violence. 

While the Palghar police acknowledged receipt of her letter, they claimed she had subsequently written another letter withdrawing the complaint. “We went to their house twice. They told us that they have nothing against each other and had decided to withdraw the complaint as well. Therefore, after 26 days, we disposed of the complaint,” a police official said. 

Her letter revealed that Aaftab’s parents were aware of their son beating her up. “His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about us living together and they visit on weekends,” Shraddha’s letter read. 

Fadnavis orders probe into letter
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe after this letter surfaced. “Had they (police) taken prompt action, Shraddha would have been alive today,” he said

