Some forces trying to destabilise Indo-Pacific: Chief of Naval Staff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday said that the region of Indo-Pacific has numerous challenges which also include the forces trying to destabilize the region. The CNS was delivering its inaugural address here at the international Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2022.

The CNS pointed out that “The Indo-Pacific, today, represents a strategic geography where most of us have found convergence in our interests and aspirations. However, in navigating our path together, there are numerous challenges that we must overcome.”

Admiral R Hari Kumar brought out numerous challenges that are not only unique to India, but also relevant to other nations in the Indo-Pacific region which broadly included imperatives at home, influences from outside and some intrusive paradigms, and that these challenges would need collective approach by all stakeholders in the region to ensure safe, secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.

The CNS said, “We also recognise that these challenges cannot be overcome by one nation alone. Accordingly, the Indo-Pacific region has witnessed formulation of numerous bilateral, multilateral and plurilateral mechanisms – most of which seek a safe, secure and stable Indo-Pacific.”

This common goal also brings possibilities to converge and collaborate. To this end, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) provides an opportunity to synchronise, synergise and channelize our collective efforts. Seven of top 10 export destinations are in the Indo-Pacific; nine of the ten busiest ports in the World are in the Indo-Pacific, 60% of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific placing it among the busiest waterways of the world.

