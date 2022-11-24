Home Nation

Some forces trying to destabilise Indo-Pacific: Chief of Naval Staff

The CNS pointed out that “The Indo-Pacific, today, represents a strategic geography where most of us have found convergence in our interests and aspirations.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday said that the region of Indo-Pacific has numerous challenges which also include the forces trying to destabilize the region. The CNS was delivering its inaugural address here at the international Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2022.

The CNS pointed out that “The Indo-Pacific, today, represents a strategic geography where most of us have found convergence in our interests and aspirations. However, in navigating our path together, there are numerous challenges that we must overcome.”

Admiral R Hari Kumar brought out numerous challenges that are not only unique to India, but also relevant to other nations in the Indo-Pacific region which broadly included imperatives at home, influences from outside and some intrusive paradigms, and that these challenges would need collective approach by all stakeholders in the region to ensure safe, secure and stable Indo-Pacific region. 

The CNS said, “We also recognise that these challenges cannot be overcome by one nation alone. Accordingly, the Indo-Pacific region has witnessed formulation of numerous bilateral, multilateral and plurilateral mechanisms – most of which seek a safe, secure and stable Indo-Pacific.” 

This common goal also brings possibilities to converge and collaborate. To this end, the Indo-Pacific Oceans  Initiative (IPOI) provides an opportunity to synchronise, synergise and channelize our collective efforts. Seven of top 10 export destinations are in the Indo-Pacific; nine of the ten busiest ports in the World are in the Indo-Pacific, 60% of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific placing it among the busiest waterways of the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief of Naval Staff Hari Kumar
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp