Tamil Nadu to Supreme Court: Jallikattu sport has a religious significance in state

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that Jalikattu is a religious festival, the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court that it does not violate the principles of compassion, and humanity and is also not against provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“Jallikattu traces its origin to the Indus Valley civilisation drawing a huge crowd. There are terracotta tablets that depict the celebration of Jallikattu. The event is conducted during the Pongal festival as a token of gratitude for a good harvest,” the TN government stated in its written submissions.

The submissions were filed following the pleas challenging Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka laws that allow Jalikattu and bullock cart races.

Notice on cash-for-job scam

The SC issued a notice in a petition challenging Madras HC’s order for a fresh investigation into cash for job scam involving irregularities in appointment to State Transport Corporation. The accused in the scam include Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and a number of government officials.

