16 Maharashtra civil servants get IAS-level ranks

The state government of Maharashtra has recommended their names for promotion to the IAS rank against the fixed quota of state officers for promotion into the IAS cadre. 

Published: 25th November 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After finding all eligibility and promotional criteria met with the set norms of promotion under the Section 3-A of the Indian Administrative Services (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President of India on Tuesday confirmed the promotion of 16 officers of Maharashtra state civil service to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre.

The state government of Maharashtra has recommended their names for promotion to the IAS rank against the fixed quota of state officers for promotion into the IAS cadre. According to the notification of the Department of Personnel and Training of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, the chief secretary of Maharashtra and other concerned officials and departments of state have already been communicated on the promotion granted to 2011-batch 16 state civil servants.

The promoted officers are U A Jadhav, Vijay Kumar Pandharinath Phad, Shyamsunder Liladhar Patil, Pramod Babanrao Yadav, Shivanand Trimbak Taksale, SN Dhivare, CM Joshi, Kanhu Harischandnadra Bagate, B. Bansi Dangade, Kishan Narayan Jawale, S. Ramrao Chavan, Siddhram K Salimath, Kavita Vishawanath DwivedI, Mangesh Vasant Mohite, Rajendra Shankar Kshirsagar and Varsha Damodar Thakur.

