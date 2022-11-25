Assam’s Lachit Barphukan was Shivaji-like warrior: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday equated Assam’s Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan with “Shivaji in the West” who helped in India’s quest to attain ‘swaraj’ (self-rule). Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Assam government to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom warrior.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to Barphukan’s valour and heroism. Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

The Home Minister recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters in various parts of the country. “All of them had some common characteristics that helped the people to regain swaraj,” Shah added. “The Mughals attacked the northeast part of India in general and Assam in particular 22 times. Barphukan fought valiantly against the invading army and repulsed the attacks successfully,” Shah said.

The Home Minister appreciated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising celebrations to mark Barphukan’s birth anniversary. Narrating anecdotes on Barphukan’s “commitment” and patriotism, Shah said that the Ahom warrior disregarded personal illness to fight the decisive battle of Saraighat, in which he defeated the Mughal army. That victory stopped further attacks from Delhi, he said.

“Barphukan even built a navy. While the Mughals had large ships, Barphukan built smaller boats and his infantrymen possessed rifles. But he overcame the obvious asymmetry in power and in this, he was aided by soldiers loyal to him,” Shah said.

Underscoring the Modi government’s decision to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shah said it was time to honour several of our anonymous freedom fighters. “Today, there is peace in the north-east. Development of the region has begun,” Shah said. He said the steps taken by the Centre have ended the differences between mainstream India and the region, which is now connected by rail and road. The growing connectivity has brought the people together, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the closing ceremony of year-long celebrations of Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary.

