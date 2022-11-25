Home Nation

Assam’s Lachit Barphukan was Shivaji-like warrior: Amit Shah

The Home Minister appreciated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising celebrations to mark Barphukan’s birth anniversary.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Assam’s Lachit Barphukan was Shivaji-like warrior: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom Commander Lachit Borphukan, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday equated Assam’s Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan with “Shivaji in the West” who helped in India’s quest to attain ‘swaraj’ (self-rule). Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Assam government to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom warrior.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to Barphukan’s valour and heroism. Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

The Home Minister recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters in various parts of the country. “All of them had some common characteristics that helped the people to regain swaraj,” Shah added. “The Mughals attacked the northeast part of India in general and Assam in particular 22 times. Barphukan fought valiantly against the invading army and repulsed the attacks successfully,” Shah said.

The Home Minister appreciated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising celebrations to mark Barphukan’s birth anniversary. Narrating anecdotes on Barphukan’s “commitment” and patriotism, Shah said that the Ahom warrior disregarded personal illness to fight the decisive battle of Saraighat, in which he defeated the Mughal army. That victory stopped further attacks from Delhi, he said.

“Barphukan even built a navy. While the Mughals had large ships, Barphukan built smaller boats and his infantrymen possessed rifles. But he overcame the obvious asymmetry in power and in this, he was aided by soldiers loyal to him,” Shah said.

Underscoring the Modi government’s decision to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shah said it was time to honour several of our anonymous freedom fighters. “Today, there is peace in the north-east. Development of the region has begun,” Shah said. He said the steps taken by the Centre have ended the differences between mainstream India and the region, which is now connected by rail and road. The growing connectivity has brought the people together, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the closing ceremony of year-long celebrations of Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lachit Barphukan Assam’s Ahom commander Amit Shah
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp