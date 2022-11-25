Home Nation

Bengal: Mamata meets Suvendu over tea at her Assembly chamber

Adhikari and Banerjee had been at loggerheads since the end of 2020 when he switched over to the BJP from the TMC and defeated the TMC supremo in Nandigram in the Assembly polls.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, (R), and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a first since last year's state elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a "courtesy meeting" with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at her chamber in the state Assembly, raising eyebrows in political circles.

Later, during a discussion on 'Constitution Day' in the House, the CM said that she had adored him like a brother at one point.

Adhikari and Banerjee had been at loggerheads since the end of 2020 when he switched over to the BJP from the TMC and defeated the TMC supremo in Nandigram in the Assembly polls.

The meeting came close on the heels of Adhikari complaining that his name was not included in the invitation letter for the 'Constitution Day' programme in the Assembly.

The BJP leader had also said that he would "boycott" the programme.

The Nandigram MLA was seen entering Banerjee's chamber accompanied by BJP leaders Manoj Tigga and Agnimitra Paul, shortly after the assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon.

"I called Suvendu for tea," Banerjee said after the meeting. Adhikari, talking to reporters, said, "It was just a courtesy call. Nothing else should be read into it. I did not have tea."

Reacting to the "courtesy meet", Congress leader Kamurzzan Chowdhury claimed that the process of "Didi-Modi patch-up" is underway, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

"The Centre released funds for Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana yesterday, and Mamata is scheduled to meet PM Modi on December 5. Today, the CM met Suvendu. All these point to the fact that the process for 'Didi-Modi patch-up' is underway," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTI that "it became clear from today's meeting that there is an understanding between the TMC and the BJP."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari TMC
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp