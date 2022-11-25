Home Nation

Deaf, mute woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer

The incident happened on Thursday evening in area under Dhorimanna police station limits when the woman had gone to graze goats, said the complaint filed by the family members.

Published: 25th November 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 11:11 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 20-year-old deaf and mute Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Friday.

The accused men, who were in a car, stopped the woman and allegedly raped her, it said.

A case has been registered against unidentified men under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SHO (Dhorimanna) Sukhram Vishnoi said.

The medical examination of the victim will be done on Friday, he said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the accused, he said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

