Home Nation

Goa only state to achieve 100 pc PFMS compliance for Central schemes: CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant said Goa has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the PFMS for Centre-sponsored schemes and claimed that it was the only state in the country to do so.

Published: 25th November 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the public finance management system (PFMS) for schemes sponsored by the Central government and is the first state in the country to do so, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The chief minister on Thursday chaired a meeting with officers of the state finance department.

Talking to reporters on Thursday evening, Sawant said Goa has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the PFMS for Centre-sponsored schemes and claimed that it was the only state in the country to do so.

The state government has received funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore from Rs 306 crore allocated for projects under Central schemes and the remaining Rs 106 crore will be received by next month, he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government wanted to pitch 56 projects under Centre-sponsored schemes through consultants.

"At least 46 project proposals were sent to the Centre for approval, of which funds have been disbursed for 18 projects and among these, 16 have been completed," Sawant said.

The proposals for 14 projects that were rejected will be sent back to the Central government after making the required changes, he said.

The state has undertaken the revision of schemes under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and loans have also been revised, the chief minister said.

He further claimed that the state's financial situation was good and the government had not taken any planned loans in the last four months.

"The state government has cleared all the bills of contractors (who were awarded government tenders) and not a single one has been left pending for more than a month," Sawant added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Public Finance Management System Goa Public Finance
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp