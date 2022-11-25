Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Shinde meets astrologer to know his govt’s fate, Opposition hits out

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said no state CM had ever gone to see a ‘baba’ to check his fate.

Published: 25th November 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde - Shri Saibaba at Shirdi Temple

Shinde on Wednesday reportedly cancelled his official meetings and rushed to Shirdi to seek the blessing of Saibaba. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to a local astrologer at Sinnar in Nasik district has sparked a row. Anti-superstition organizations alleged the CM had gone against the prevalent law (anti-superstition and black magic Act) in the state. Shinde on Wednesday reportedly cancelled his official meetings and rushed to Shirdi to seek the blessing of Saibaba. He changed his official route and went to Sinnar to meet a local astrologer/palmist to “check the future of his government.”

Reports said Shinde visited the Shri Ishaneshwar temple at Sinnar where a member of the temple trust is a known astrologer. Shinde and his wife performed ‘pooja’ inside the temple and the CM showed his palm to the astrologer. The temple trust Baba is in Nasik and also has an office there, which Shinde regularly visits to show his palm and seek his advice. 

ALSO READ | Bonhomie between BJP, Shinde faction, and MNS increases: A new political alignment in Maha?

Shinde defended his decision, saying he went in broad daylight. “Going to temples is not banned in India. We can go to any temple and meet anyone. I have already shown my hand on June 30 by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government. I never hide anything from anyone. I went to the temple with two ministers in the presence of the media,” said Shinde.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said no state CM had ever gone to see a ‘baba’ to check his fate. “Maharashtra is a progressive state that promotes scientific temper among its people. The present CM’s visit to an astrologer is simply unfortunate,” Pawar said. Leader of Opposition and senior  NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the CM should not promote superstition when there is an anti-superstition law in the state.

ALSO READ | Shinde govt came into being due to corruption and fear, alleges Maharashtra Congress chief Patole

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Shinde visits astrologer Maharashtra politics Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray superstition Shri Ishaneshwar temple
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp