Man held in UP's Bulandshahr for justifying Shraddha Walkar’s murder

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man from Bulandshahr, whose video has been doing rounds on various social media platforms for justifying Shraddha Walkar’s killing in Delhi, was held by the district police on Friday.

The man, (26), who had identified himself as Rashid Khan while interacting with a media person, can be seen justifying the killing of Shraddha Walker by her paramour.

As per the Bulandshahr police sources, the accused was arrested for making deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings. The accused, who had identified himself as Rashid Khan before the media, was found out to be Vikas Kumar.

In the video clip going viral on social media, Kumar can be seen saying that if a man is not in a good mood, he can chop a woman into 35 pieces.

“Had I been in his (Aaftab’s) place, I would have chopped the person for arguing with me into more pieces, maybe 36. Only one person cannot make mistake. It is always the fault of both,” Kumar can be heard as saying in the video clip.

When the journalist asks from where he has been trained in such thoughts, the man can be heard saying, “What training, just take a knife and start cutting piece by piece.”

According to Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar, two days back, a video of the youth claiming himself to be Rashid Khan, was found making objectionable comments. A case was filed against him at Sikandrabad police station. The SSP added that on Friday, when the police took the person in custody and questioned him, he identified himself as Vikas Kumar.

“In the preliminary inquiry, the police have found the accused to be of criminal background with five cases — two in Bulandshahr and three in Gautam Budh Nagar—lodged against him.

The cases filed against him are of theft and those under Arms Act,” said the SSP. According to Sikandrabad police station SHO Akhilesh Tripathi, the case was lodged against the youth on the basis of a complaint filed by Ravindra Sharma, who claims to be a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch. The FIR was lodged on Friday under IPC Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

