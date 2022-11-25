Home Nation

Mentally unsound girl raped, impregnated by youth in UP's Shahjahanpur

A case has been registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Published: 25th November 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, students of Mount Carmel college stage an anti-rape protest in Bengaluru.| (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

In this representational image, students of Mount Carmel college stage an anti-rape protest in Bengaluru.| (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood, impregnating her, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A case has been registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

The youth is absconding and a search is on to nab him, Bajpai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mentally unsound Minor raped youth held impregnating
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp