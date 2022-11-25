Home Nation

Modern education and dress code in Uttarakhand madrasas

Clerics, however, criticised the radical shift in the dress code, calling it an attack on the madrasa education culture.

Published: 25th November 2022 07:41 AM

Image of madrassa class used for representational purposes

Madrasas image for representational Image. (File Photo)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board on Thursday announced the introduction of NCERT syllabus and modern school uniform instead of the traditional kurta-pyjama, in madrasas run by it from next academic year. Clerics, however, criticised the radical shift in the dress code, calling it an attack on the madrasa education culture.

“NCERT syllabus and dress code will be implemented in madrasas under the Waqf Board in Uttarakhand from the next academic session,” Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams told this newspaper. “Initially, seven out of the 103 madrasas managed by the Uttarakhand Waqf Board will be run as modern schools. Children of other religions, too, can join them,” he said.

In the first phase, two madrasas each in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar and one in Nainital district have been selected for the revamp. The new system will be extended to other madrasas by and by.
“It is certain that the culture of lungi, tehmat or kurta-pyjama in madrasas will not work in future,” he added. However, city Qazi Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Qasmi wondered, “Is kurta-pyjama such a bad ensemble? It’s a clean and decent dress.” 

