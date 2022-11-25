Home Nation

NIA takes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody, brings him to Delhi

The gangster is the main accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case as he is considered the mastermind. 

Published: 25th November 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A Delhi court on Thursday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 10 days. Bishnoi, who was lodged in Bathinda jail in connection with the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the NIA in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out sensational crimes in different parts of the country.

Sources said that the NIA suspects that Bishnoi is involved with anti-India terror organisations. The agency took custody of Bishnoi from the high-security Bathinda Central Jail and took him to Delhi for questioning.  

A senior jail officer said that the gangster was taken to the national capital under heavy security with two bullet proof vehicles among other police vehicles. Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the directions after the agency moved an application saying his interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

During the hearing, the court asked the agency, “What is the locus of NIA in the Moosewala murder case?” The NIA, while seeking Bishnoi’s custody for 12 days, replied that the material was coming from Pakistan and people like Moosewala are targets.

“An investigation into the larger aspect is being carried out, and links are being searched,’ the agency said.
Punjab Police on June 15 brought Bishnoi from Tihar Jail in Delhi for questioning in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Since then he was in the custody of the state police for different cases and was presently in judicial remand at Bathinda Jail.

The gangster is the main accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case as he is considered the mastermind. The NIA is probing the case from various angles such as his links with Delhi-NCR gangsters and terror outfits. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 when he along with his friend and cousin, were travelling in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa when six shooters pumped bullets into him.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawrence Bishnoi Sidhu Moosewala
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp