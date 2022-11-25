Priyanka joins brother’s yatra in MP, walks for hours in tribal-dominated area

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 78th day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had its second day in Madhya Pradesh, saw the Wayanad MP’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra join him for the first time since the yatra began in September.

Priyanka, the party’s face in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, wasn’t alone in the tribal dominated Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. She was also accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra.

(Photo | PTI)

The yatra was received amid shouts by supporters: ‘Hindustan ka niwasi hai, Rahul Gandhi bhi Adivasi hai’ (a native of India, Rahul too is Adivasi).

Priyanka couldn’t join the yatra earlier due to campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. She flew in to Indore with her husband on Wednesday evening, while son Raihan joined his parents the next day, to be in time for his uncle’s yatra in Khandwa district.

The second day of the yatra began around 6.30 am on Thursday from Borgaon area of Khandwa district. It saw Priyanka walking along with her brother while her husband and son followed close behind.

Around three hours later when the yatra covered 8 km, the brother-sister had a quick breakfast at a dhaba in Kumthi village, from where they proceeded further to a village, 5 km away.

After raising the Adivasi-versus-Vanvasi issue (which he started during the poll campaign in Gujarat recently), Rahul again accused the RSS of siding with the British, who executed tribal revolutionaries, Tantya Bheel and Birsa Munda. Sources said Priyanka would accompany Rahul in Indore on November 26.

