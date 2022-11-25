Home Nation

Religious freedom weak in India: Report

The report in its key finding has stated that the religious freedom conditions in India in 2021 significantly worsened.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has come under scanner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over allegedly reported violations of religious freedom conditions in 2021.

In its latest annual report for 2022, the USCIRF after making assessing religious freedom violations and progress in 27 countries in 2021 has recommended the US government to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for engaging in and tolerating systematic ongoing and egregious violation of religious freedom, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).

The report in its key finding has stated that the religious freedom conditions in India in 2021 significantly worsened. “During the year 2021, the Indian government escalated its promotion and enforcement of policies, including those promoting a Hindu-nationalist agenda, that negatively affect Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and other religious minorities,” the report has stated in its key finding.

It has further stated that the government continued to systemise its ideological vision of a Hindu state at both the national and state levels through both existing and new laws and structural changes hostile to the country’s religious minorities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religious freedom
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp