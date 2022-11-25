Home Nation

Teen allegedly raped in Bulandshahr

The girl was dropped near home in the evening later, her brother alleged. Prima facie, the boys and the girl know each other, Shikarpur circle officer Satyendra Singh said.

Published: 25th November 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 12:51 PM





By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district by two boys, who also posted the picture of the incident on social media, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint by her brother at the Pahasu police station, the teenager was picked up by the boys on her way to school on Wednesday and taken to an unknown location.

The suspects raped the teenager and put her photos on Facebook and Instagram.



A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officer added.

