Home Nation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launches national campaign against gender-based discrimination 

At an event held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the minister also remotely inaugurated 160 gender resource centres across 13 states.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a month-long national campaign against gender-based discrimination, and stressed that the government is committed to end gender-related violence.

At an event held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister also remotely inaugurated 160 gender resource centres across 13 states.

Stressing on ending violence against women, Singh called upon the women not to tolerate violence and expressed his government's commitment towards ending gender-based discrimination.

"Modi government is committed to women empowerment just as it is dedicated to development. Under the Modi government women have been included in the Army as well," Singh said.

The Minister also suggested that women should be provided martial arts training for self-protection.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Niranjan Jyoti said the 'Sanatan' religion gave equal status to women, and blamed invasions and cultural changes brought in by it for the prevailing gender discrimination.

"Women have always been worshipped in India. Gender discrimination was not a part of Indian culture," she said.

"After the invasions, beautiful women were being abducted, and hence the parda system came. It is not our tradition," she said.

The minister also recounted an incident when a bus conductor misbehaved with her.

"I slapped him four times. We need to be strong no one will dare to touch us. I am the daughter of an uneducated father, became a 'sanyasi' at the age of 14, no one ever dared to even look at me," she said.

Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha also stressed that women should not tolerate violence and seek help.

"It is not right to tolerate violence. If there is violence they should seek support. We need to celebrate the life of women who have sought support in case of gender violence. They should be made heroes," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Gender discrimination Campaign
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp