26/11 Mumbai terror attacks | Nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost: President Murmu

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several during a 60-hr siege.

Published: 26th November 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk past bullet holes marked outside Nariman House, one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and paid homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Murmu tweeted.

