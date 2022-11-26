Home Nation

7.7 lakh voters added to J&K electoral rolls

SRINAGAR:  With the completion of the special revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory after the delimitation exercise, there has been an additional over 7.7 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, raising the electorate strength in the Union Territory to 83,59,771. 

An official said a record 11,40,768 claims were received through Form-6 for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls across J&K. Out of these, 11,28,672 claims were accepted and only 12,096 were rejected. This included 3,01,961 claims of inclusion in the age group of 18-19 years. 

A total of 4,12,157 requests for deletion were received out of which 3,58,222 were accepted and 53,935 were rejected. The official said there has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral rolls in J&K, which is a 10.19% net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll. 

The final electoral rolls have a total of 83,59,771 electors in J&K. Of the total 83,59,771 electorate in J&K, 42,91,687 are males, 40,67,900 females and 184 are the third gender. The elector population ratio, according to the official, has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this SSR. 

“The gender ratio of the final electoral roll has increased by 27 points from 921 to 948”. Overall, there has been a 6% increase in the elector population ratio making it 58% from 52%, he said. 
 

