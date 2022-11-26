Congress threatens to sue BJP over ‘doctored’ video on Rahul’s yatra

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said that it will take legal action against the BJP for its attempts to discredit the Bharat Jodo Yatra by using doctored videos. The BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had claimed that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Malviya had posted a video of the Yatra in which former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip.

Launching a broadside against the BJP, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that a video “doctored” by the “dirty tricks department” of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the “highly successful” Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback,” he said. Earlier, Malviya had tweeted, “After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat ‘Jodo’ Yatra, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth. ”

The Congress spokesperson also claimed that the Madhya Pradesh government “intimidated” and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon. “This is democracy-BJP style,” said Ramesh in a tweet.

