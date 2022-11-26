Home Nation

Congress threatens to sue BJP over ‘doctored’ video on Rahul’s yatra

The Congress spokesperson also claimed that the MP government “intimidated” and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project from meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 26th November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interact with a local supporter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Khandwa. (Photo | PTI)

Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interact with a local supporter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Khandwa. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Friday said that it will take legal action against the BJP for its attempts to discredit the Bharat Jodo Yatra by using doctored videos. The BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had claimed that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. 

Malviya had posted a video of the Yatra in which former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip.

Launching a broadside against the BJP, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that a video “doctored” by the “dirty tricks department” of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the “highly successful” Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback,” he said. Earlier, Malviya had tweeted, “After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat ‘Jodo’ Yatra, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth. ” 

The Congress spokesperson also claimed that the Madhya Pradesh government “intimidated” and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon. “This is democracy-BJP style,” said Ramesh in a tweet.

In another tweet, Ramesh also alleged that the MP government “intimidated” and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Amit Malviya Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress doctored videos
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp