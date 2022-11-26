Home Nation

Court asked to frame charges in Lakhimpur case

The violence had taken place in October 2021 when several farmers were protesting against visit of UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Published: 26th November 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the trial court dealing with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to decide on the issue of framing charges against main accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra  on November 29 or in a week thereafter. 

On being informed chargesheet has already been submitted in 2022 and the trial court was yet to pass appropriate orders regarding framing of charges, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that trial court’s hearing may have some bearing on Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case seeking bail. The violence had taken place in October 2021 when several farmers were protesting against visit of UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case Ajay Mishra
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp