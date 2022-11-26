Court asked to frame charges in Lakhimpur case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the trial court dealing with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to decide on the issue of framing charges against main accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra on November 29 or in a week thereafter.

On being informed chargesheet has already been submitted in 2022 and the trial court was yet to pass appropriate orders regarding framing of charges, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that trial court’s hearing may have some bearing on Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case seeking bail. The violence had taken place in October 2021 when several farmers were protesting against visit of UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri.

