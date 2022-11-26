Farmers say ‘govt hasn’t kept its word’, to begin stir

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government has breached the written assurances given to the farmers and to mark the second anniversary of the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday announced to hold countrywide marches to Raj Bhavans on November 26.

Incidentally, November 26 is also the day when the first agitation started in 2020. The group has also urged rural voters in poll-bound Gujarat to question and punish the ruling BJP on the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) issue in the upcoming assembly elections.

A meeting between 33 farmers’ union of Punjab under SKM was held at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, where it was decided to take out the march on November 27, from the gurdwara to Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and also submit a memorandum to the Punjab governor.

Similarly, farmers’ unions in about 22 other states will take out marches to Raj Bhavan in their respective states and submit memorandums to the president. Similar marches to the offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11.

The prominent leaders who attended the meeting were Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal. Senior SKM leader and BKU (Lakhowal) General Secretary, Harinder Singh Lakhowal while accusing the government said, “It was one of the biggest demands of the farmers and the SKM had rejected the government’s committee on it. We have not got justice yet in last year’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident,” he added.



