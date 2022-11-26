Home Nation

Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country

Farmer leaders claim that the government had given to them in writing that it would hold a discussion and bring a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, but nothing has been done so far.

Published: 26th November 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union raise slogans before leaving for Lucknow for Raj Bhavan gherao protest and farmers' 'mahapanchayat'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions will take out marches to Raj Bhavans across the country on Saturday to mark two years since they launched their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The farmer leaders have alleged that the Union government had no intention of fulfilling their promises and that there was a need of a bigger agitation.

The marches will also register the farmers' protest against non-fulfilment of various promises by the government.

Farmer leaders claim that the government had given to them in writing that it would hold a discussion and bring a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, but nothing has been done so far.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, protested at the borders of Delhi for over a year, demanding the repeal of the contentious farm laws Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced repealing of the three laws last November.

The protest was called off subsequently.

"They gave us in writing and agreed to our many demands, but nothing has been done," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah told PTI over phone on Friday.

"The government has proved it is a traitor who has cheated the farmers of the country. They are protecting the corporates. They have proved they have no intention of fulfilling our demands," said Mollah, who is in Lucknow to attend the protest march.

The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the agri laws, has also called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement.

