Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: "Though I'm battling Narendra Modi and RSS, I don't harbour hate for them in my heart. Fear leads to hate, but I don't have fear and so I don't harbor hate in my heart," former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday evening, while addressing a public gathering at Mhow in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), the birthplace of the founding father of country's constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.

"I'll give you my example. My grandmother (Indira Gandhi) sustained 32 bullet wounds, my father (Rajiv Gandhi) was killed by a bomb blast and terrifying violence has been unleashed against me also. But I've lost fear and there is only love and no hate in my heart. Those who fear don't love, while those who love don't fear. Our country's DNA isn't made up of fear or hate, but only comprises love and compassion. I ask the PM, BJP, RSS and home minister Amit Shah to shed fear and hate from their hearts as they are damaging the country immensely," Rahul said in his speech marking the Constitution Day at Dr BR Ambedkar’s birthplace.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The former Congress president was joined on the stage of the Constitution Day event by newly elected national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who administered the gathering the pledge to protect the Constitution till last breath.

“When Dr BR Ambedkar presented the Constitution’s draft to the President, he had said about different political parties of different sects. What is being done by RSS and BJP now, had been foreseen by Dr Ambedkar then only. With deep foresight, he had cautioned that we need to be alert not only about our external enemies, but also about those from within the country. He had also said that if parties (political parties) put their sect above the country, we might lose our independence forever,” Kharge maintained.

“Few people (RSS/BJP) want to pit Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel against each other, as these people believe in Divide and Rule policy. We’ve to be alert about such people, which will happen when we all work to save democracy and conserve the country’s Constitution,” Kharge said.

“Honouring the spirit of the founding fathers of our country and constitution, we must pledge to keep our caste, sect and religion aside and work unitedly for saving democracy, constitution and the country,” he maintained.

Later, accusing PM Modi, BJP and RSS of fulfilling the dreams of a few billionaire industrialists (who are getting whatever they want), Rahul Gandhi said the PM has betrayed the youth of the country by not giving them jobs, instead turning them into labourers. "PM Modi lied to the country's youths by asking them to fry pakodas, instead he wanted them to just do majdoori. The real meaning of Modi's Startup India campaign means Start Majdoori.”

He accused the RSS and BJP of backstabbing Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar through their politics of fear, hate and violence. "They (RSS/BJP) once worshipped Godse (Nathuram Godse) only, but were later forced to bow before pictures of Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi with folded hands. But the same forces are actually backstabbing the ideals of Gandhi and Ambedkar."

"They (the RSS and BJP) are placing their people in all institutions, spanning from Judiciary to Press and Defence Forces, to gag democratic voices and the constitution, but the Congress and people of the country will never allow them to succeed in it," he stated emphatically.

While maintaining that the Constitution gave the country's national flag real power, Rahul, raised the issue of the RSS not hoisting the national flag at its office for 52 years.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which completed its 80th day and four day in MP, will travel in India's cleanest city and MP's saffron fort Indore for two more days before walking to Ujjain on November 29.

'MP government's conspiracy'

The Bharat Jodo Yatra had reached Dr Ambedkar’s birthplace Mhow in Indore district on Saturday evening. As per eyewitnesses, there was a complete blackout twice in the span of 15 minutes at Dr BR Ambedkar's Memorial and the entire Mhow town. The power supply, however, was restored after 15 minutes. Congress leaders, including ex-MP CM Digvijaya Singh said the blackout could be part of the state government’s conspiracy.

The power department officials, however, made it clear that power had tripped due to technical problems, which was corrected shortly.

