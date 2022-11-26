Home Nation

HC rejects Amazon's plea alleging dilution of rights to broadcast India-NZ cricket series 

However, a private DTH operator, without any legal basis, approached the TDSAT to direct Prasar Bharti to share the cricket matches licenced to it, the plea stated.

Published: 26th November 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a petition by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd against the alleged dilution of its exclusive media rights to broadcast the ongoing cricket series between India and New Zealand.

"Dismissed," said Justice Yashwant Varma who was hearing Amazon's challenge to a TDSAT order which, the petitioner claimed, allowed all private cable and DTH operators to re-transmit the sports content shared by it with Prasar Bharati.

The detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The petition said, following a plea by a private DTH operator, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) erringly expanded the scope of the contractual rights granted by the petitioner to Prasar Bharati with respect to broadcasting the cricket series on its channel DD Sports.

The plea asserted the rights granted by the petitioner to Prasar Bharati were "restricted for retransmission only on Prasar Bharati's DTH platform namely DD Free Dish", and this limited transmission cannot be further extended to any third party.

It said the petitioner acquired exclusive media rights from New Zealand Cricket for the Indian territory to broadcast the international cricket matches organised by it.

However, a private DTH operator, without any legal basis, approached the TDSAT to direct Prasar Bharti to share the cricket matches licenced to it, the plea stated.

The petition said the TDSAT, on November 24, completely misapplied the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, which is an obligation on private cable operators to carry Doordarshan channels, and passed an order in favour of the private operator and significantly diluted its intellectual property rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petition Amazon Seller Services alleged dilution exclusive media rights cricket series India and New Zealand
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp