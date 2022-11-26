Home Nation

In Gujarat, Uniform Civil Code among BJP’s 40 promises

The BJP will also set up an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and curb potential terror threats, party chief JP Nadda announced Saturday.

Published: 26th November 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda released his party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto for upcoming Gujarat assembly polls at “Shri Kamlam", the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. CM Bhupendrabhai Patel and State BJP president CR Patil were also present.

In a first, BJP in its manifesto has promised to establish an Anti-Radicalisation Cell, "to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces,” said JP Nadda.

He also announced that his party "will enact the Gujarat Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act to recover damages inflicted upon public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots, violent protests, unrest, etc.”

He also said, “We will ensure the complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendation."

In line with the BJP’s goal to achieve a five-trillion economy, the party also promised to "make Gujarat a $1 trillion economy by maintaining its pole position in manufacturing, focusing on services, and investing in human and institutional capacity-building for new-age industries. We will attract ₹5 lakh crore foreign investment and make Gujarat the Defence and Aviation Manufacturing Hub of India.”

To attract first-time voters and youth, BJP promised to "provide 20 lakh employment opportunities to the youth of Gujarat in the next 5 years.”

Various welfare schemes have been promised for tribals including mobile delivery of ration across 56 tribal sub-plan talukas and allocation of ₹1 lakh crore under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 for the overall socio-economic development of tribals.

It's also mentioned in the Sankalp Patra that the party would construct a Birsa Munda Adi Jati Samriddhi Corridor between Ambaji and Umergram to spur growth by connecting every tribal district’s headquarters with a 4-6 lane state highway, and by constructing a tribal cultural circuit to connect Pal Dadhvaav and the Statue of Unity to Shabari Dham.

Regarding health and job facilities in tribal areas, BJP has promised to ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities by setting up 8 medical colleges, and 10 nursing/para-medical colleges, further to set up 8 GIDCs in the tribal belt to generate employment opportunities for youth.

About 25 Birsa Munda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools would also be set up to provide the best facilities to 75,000 meritorious students from the tribal community.

The party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

