Home Nation

India will continue to stand fearlessly against violence, says Rahul Gandhi on 26/11 anniversary

The Congress leader, in a tweet, paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Published: 26th November 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said India will continue to stand fearlessly against violence.

"Security personnel who sacrificed their everything to protect India are the pride of our country. My humble tributes to the brave soldiers and common people who were martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"India has always stood fearlessly against fear and violence and will continue to do so," he said.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via sea route and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injured several others during a 60-hour siege.

Twenty-six foreign nationals were among those killed.
ALSO READ | 26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack 26/11 Attacks Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp