NEW DELHI: India is all set have the first-ever “Night Sky Sanctuary”(NSS) operational in Ladakh’s Hanle district in next one and half months. In a unique and first-of-its-kind initiative, the Night Sky Sanctuary is being set up as part of a well-formulated policy to give a mega boost to astro-tourism in the region by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“ It is being developed as a very scientific way to attract tourists from across the world over the picturesque Ladakh”, said Union minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh after meeting with Lieutenant governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Friday.

According to an official source, the Night Dark Sanctuary is coming up as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary as one of the world’s highest-located sites for optical, infra-red and gamma-ray telescopes." This is being set up at a height of 4,500 meters. This will help in conducting study on stars, galaxies and other specie related happening”, said an official.

A tripartite MoU was signed recently among the UT Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and UT Administration for setting up the Night Sky Sanctuary. This would be world’s 15th certified Night Sky Sanctuary after Kalahari Heritage Park in South Africa, Great Barrier Island in New Zealand, the Black Gap Wildlife in US and others.

The Night Sky Sanctuary is a public or private land that has an exceptional; or distinguished quality of location for stating into starry night. The researchers stay at the Night Sky Sanctuary and cod cut research or make observatory experiments through telescopes to starry night.

