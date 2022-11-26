‘Labourers in J&K shouldn’t go out at night’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of the continued targeted attacks by militants on migrant workers in the Valley, police on Friday, have advised them not to go out in vulnerable localities at night.

For added security, the police have also asked the landlords to install CCTVs at their work and residential places. Srinagar police on its official Twitter account stated that the migrant workers have been advised not to roam at night in vulnerable localities.

It further said that the landlords, where the migrant labourers work and stay, have also been advised to install CCTVs. In the series of targeted attacks on migrant workers this year, nine labourers including seven from Bihar and two from Uttar Pradesh have been killed. 13 migrant workers have also been injured in these targeted attacks by militants.

J&K Police Chief Dilbagh Singh recently said militants are targeting people who come to earn livelihood in Kashmir. “It is our responsibility to keep them safe and secure,” he said. Wherever these acts have taken place, police have taken serious action against the perpetrators.

