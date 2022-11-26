Home Nation

No exemption to exploratory drilling in coastal regulation zones: Government

Coastal land up to 500 metres from the high-tide line and a stage of 100m along banks of creeks, estuaries, backwater and rivers, subject to tidal fluctuations, is called a CRZ.

Published: 26th November 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

An oil drilling rig Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided against allowing exploratory drilling for oil and natural gas in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) without prior approval.

However, traditional coastal communities have been allowed to remove sand bars in the intertidal areas through a non-mechanised manual method and put up temporary and seasonal structures, such as shacks, during non-monsoon months, according to a notification by the Environment Ministry on Thursday.

Coastal land up to 500 metres from the high-tide line and a stage of 100m along banks of creeks, estuaries, backwater and rivers, subject to tidal fluctuations, is called a CRZ.

CRZ rules regulate activities close to the coastline to protect the fragile ecosystems.

In November last year, the ministry had published a draft notification, proposing amendments to CRZ notification of 2019 following representations from state governments and the the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas through the director general of hydrocarbon.

The draft notification sought to exempt exploratory drilling operations from prior CRZ clearance; allow traditional communities to remove sand bars and let people set up temporary beach shacks in CRZ areas of all coastal states.

Exemption to drilling operations is not part of the final notification.

"The sand bars in the intertidal areas shall be removed by traditional coastal communities only through a non-mechanised manual method," the notification read.

"The state governments and Union Territory administration may permit such removal of sand in the specified time period in a particular area along with a specific quantity subject to conditions such as registration of local community persons permitted to remove the sand manually and shall be renewed on yearly basis," the notification read.

Experts said the decision to allow the removal of sandbars could open the floodgates for illegal sand miners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRZ Environment Ministry on exploratory drilling Oil and natural gas
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp