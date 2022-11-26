On Constitution Day, PM Modi urges to further strengthen India as mother of democracy 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day urged for further strengthening the identity of India as the mother of democracy.

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court on Saturday he added that be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority.

Laying emphasis on the nation completing 75 years of Independence, Modi while terming Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’ said that our duty as the country embarks on journey for the next 25 years of development should be first and foremost towards the nation as our country. Underling that country can attain new heights of development by following one’s “kartavya path” he said, “The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country.”

Informing that India will attain the G20 Presidency in a week’s time, Modi laid emphasis on the need to promote prestige and reputation of the country in the world as a team. “It is our collective responsibility”, he added, “The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened.”

Modi also informed that to ensure timely justice, laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the Judiciary is taking many steps in this regards.

Underlining a youth-centric spirit, Modi stressed the need to make the youth aware about the Constitution of India for a better understanding of topics such as Equality and Empowerment. PM Modi recalled the time when our Constitution was being drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country. He said, “What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics.” Highlighting the role played by women members of the Constituent Assembly such as Dakshayani Velayudhan Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members, the PM lamented that their significant contribution towards the nation is rarely discussed.

“When our youth will get to know these facts, they will find the answers to their questions. It will build loyalty towards the constitution which will strengthen our democracy, our constitution and the future of the country. This will also increase youths interest in the Constitution,” he said.

The PM also paid tribute to the ones who had lost their lives in Mumbai Terror Attacks on November 26, 2011. He also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project during the programme.

Speaking at the valedictory function, President Draupadi Murmu said that the Supreme Court has played its role as the interpreter the constitution in the most exemplary way. “Landmark judgments passed by this court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our nation. SC bench and bar are known for their legal scholarship. This court would always remain the sentinel of justice,” she added. Recalling her time when she was born in a small village, she said, “we used to consider three people as our god, “teacher” “doctor” “lawyer”. She also said that something needs to be done for the people languishing in jail even for petty offences since they aren’t aware of their fundamental rights as well as fundamental duties. Against this backdrop, she said that something has to be done by the legislature, executive, judiciary in this regards.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the need to encourage local languages in court. He said that the BCI under the chairmanship of ex-CJI SA Bobde had set up a committee for examining the feasibility of having common court vocabulary. He also said,“In matter of appointment of judges GOI is committed to social diversity been and has been requesting CJs of HCs to provide for the same while sending proposal for appointments of judges.”

Underlying the need for enhancing the representation of marginalized communities and women CJI DY Chandrachud said, “Its Crucial that we tap on experience of diverse section of people who are part of judiciary. Their knowledge & understanding would strengthen the institution. All the more important that representation of marginalized communities & women in legal profession& judiciary is enhanced.”

