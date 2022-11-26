Home Nation

PM Modi on Constitution Day urges to further strengthen India as mother of democracy

Speaking at the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court on Saturday, he added that be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority. 

Published: 26th November 2022 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day urged for further strengthening the identity of India as the mother of democracy. Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. 

Laying emphasis on the nation completing 75 years of Independence, Modi while terming Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’ said that our duty, as the country embarks on journey for the next 25 years of development, should be primarily towards the nation. “The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country", he said.

Informing that India will attain the G20 Presidency in a week’s time, Modi laid emphasis on the need to promote prestige and reputation of the country globally. “It is our collective responsibility. The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened.” 

Modi also informed that to ensure timely justice, laws are being made easier and accessible for common citizens and the Judiciary is taking many steps in this regard.

Underlining youth centric spirit, Modi stressed on the need to make youth aware about the Constitution of India for better understanding of topics such as Equality and Empowerment. PM Modi recalled the circumstances that stood before the country when the Constitution was initially drafted. He also mentioned that the youth must learn of the Constituent Assembly debates at the time of its formation. 

Highlighting the role played by women members of the Constituent Assembly such as Dakshayani Velayudhan, Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members, PM lamented that their significant contribution towards the nation is rarely discussed.  

PM also paid tribute to the ones who had lost their lives in Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2011. He also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project which includes Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile app 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS websites.

Speaking at the valedictory function, President Draupadi Murmu said that the Supreme Court has played its role as the interpreter to the constitution in the most exemplary way. “Landmark judgments passed by this court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our nation. SC bench and bar are known for their legal scholarship. This court would always remain the sentinel of justice,” she added.

Recalling her time when she was born in a small village, she said, “We used to consider three people as our god- “teacher” “doctor” “lawyer”. She also said that something needs to be done for the people languishing in jail even for petty offences since they aren’t aware of their fundamental rights as well as fundamental duties. Against this backdrop, she said that something has to be done by the legislature, executive, judiciary in this regard. 

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the need to encourage local languages in court. He said that the BCI under the chairmanship of ex-CJI SA Bobde had set up a committee for examining the feasibility of having common court vocabulary. He also said, "GOI is committed to social diversity and has been requesting CJs of HCs to provide for the same while sending proposal for appointments of judges.” 

Underlying the need for enhancing the representation of marginalised communities and women, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “It's crucial that we tap on experience of diverse section of people who are a part of judiciary. Their knowledge and understanding would strengthen the institution. All the more important that representation of marginalised communities and women in legal profession and judiciary is enhanced.” 

