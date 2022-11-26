Selfie desire kills four teenage girls in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The madness of taking a selfie on the phone standing at the edge of the water reservoir has turned deadly to four girls of Belagavi. While taking a selfie on their phone, four teenage girls fell and drowned into a Kitwad dam that is situated at the boundary of Maharashtra-Karnataka, 26 km away from Belagavi city on Saturday morning.



The deceased girl in the incident are identified as Asia Mujawar (17), resident of Ujwal Nagar, Kudshia Hasim Patel (20) of Angol, Ruksar Bhisti (20), and Tasmia(20), both resident of Zatpat colony, Belagavi.



According to the sources, a group of 40 girls who are studying at the Bashiban Madarsa school in Belagavi went for a weekend picnic to the Kirwad dam and falls that is situated in Kitwad village of Chandgad taluka, Kolhapur district on Saturday. When a group of five girls among them were clicking a selfie photo standing near the Kitwad dam fell in water as they slipped from the cement structure.

The people in the area tried to save the girls but succeeded in saving only one girl. The bodies of the girls were brought to the district hospital, Belagavi. The relatives and parents of the students were gathered in large numbers near the hospital on Saturday noon. A case has been registered at Chandgad police station of Maharashtra.

