Home Nation

Selfie desire kills four teenage girls in Belagavi

According to the sources, a group of 40 girls who are studying at the Bashiban Madarsa school in Belagavi went for a weekend picnic to the Kirwad dam.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

People gathered in large numbers at the premises of the civil hospital in Belagavi after the bodies of the girls were brought to the hospital. (Photo | ENS)

People gathered in large numbers at the premises of the civil hospital in Belagavi after the bodies of the girls were brought to the hospital. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The madness of taking a selfie on the phone standing at the edge of the water reservoir has turned deadly to four girls of Belagavi. While taking a selfie on their phone, four teenage girls fell and drowned into a Kitwad dam that is situated at the boundary of Maharashtra-Karnataka, 26 km away from Belagavi city on Saturday morning.

The deceased girl in the incident are identified as Asia Mujawar (17), resident of Ujwal Nagar, Kudshia Hasim Patel (20) of Angol, Ruksar Bhisti (20), and Tasmia(20), both resident of Zatpat colony, Belagavi. 

According to the sources, a group of 40 girls who are studying at the Bashiban Madarsa school in Belagavi went for a weekend picnic to the Kirwad dam and falls that is situated in Kitwad village of Chandgad taluka, Kolhapur district on Saturday. When a group of five girls among them were clicking a selfie photo standing near the Kitwad dam fell in water as they slipped from the cement structure.

The people in the area tried to save the girls but succeeded in saving only one girl. The bodies of the girls were brought to the district hospital, Belagavi. The relatives and parents of the students were gathered in large numbers near the hospital on Saturday noon. A case has been registered at Chandgad police station of Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selfie Teenage girls Social media Kitwad dam
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp