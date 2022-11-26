Shraddha Walker murder case: Man held for saying ‘murder was justified’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Police have arrested a man in Bulandshahr on Friday for outraging religious feelings after he allegedly made remarks justifying Shraddha Walkar’s murder while pretending to be a Muslim. The videos went viral on social media. The youth, identified as Rashid Khan, was seen justifying Shraddha’s death. He was later found out to be Vikas Kumar.

The man was heard saying that if a man is not in a right mood, he can chop a woman into 36 pieces. “If I was in Aaftab’s place (the accused), I would have chopped her into more pieces. It’s never the fault of one person,” said Kumar in the video. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Sharma said, “We have arrested Vikas for posing as one Rashid and making derogatory remarks regarding the Shraddha Walker murder case.”

