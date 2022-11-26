Home Nation

UP: Chief engineer at sugar mill jumps off roof to save himself from fire, dies

The chief engineer of the mill was seriously injured after jumping down from the top floor.

Published: 26th November 2022

By PTI

MEERUT: A chief engineer died after jumping from the roof of a sugar mill here in a bid to save himself when a fire broke out in the plant's turbine unit on Saturday.

According to police, a fire broke out in the turbine unit of the Mohiuddinpur sugar mill at around 1 pm.

The chief engineer of the mill, Narendra Kumar Kushwaha (61), was seriously injured after jumping down from the top floor, Inspector Ram Pahal Singh, station in-charge, Partapur police station, told PTI.

"Kushwaha was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said, "Local police and the fire brigade team reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident and managed to control the fire after about two hours."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

