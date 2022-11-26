UP shocker as teacher drills into boy’s palm

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, an instructor at a school in Uttar Pradesh ran a power drilling machine on the palm of a Class 5 student for failing to recite mathematical tables. The boy’s left palm was cut but the presence of mind of another student saved him from deeper injury. The heinous crime took place at Basic Primary Model School in Prem Nagar area of Kanpur on Thursday.

Narrating the incident, the student, Vivan, said the instructor asked him to recite the table of 2 but he could not. “Anuj sir got infuriated and ran the drilling machine on my left hand. My friend Krishna, who was with me, pulled the plug but by then my hand had been cut,” said Vivan.

According to local sources, the horrific incident happened when Vivan, 9, was passing through the library of the school, where instructor Anuj Pandey was overseeing some repairing work.

