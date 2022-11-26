Home Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister meeting a Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.

Published: 26th November 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail superintendent at the time, Ajit Kumar was also seen interacting with Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter,ANI)

Tihar Jail superintendent at the time, Ajit Kumar was also seen interacting with Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter,ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday.

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.

The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.

"Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

Earlier this month, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing "special treatment" to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

WATCH | 

Sources had said that the suspended officer, Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex and was from the DANICS cadre.

ALSO READ: Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Jain could be seen in earlier purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed.

Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

BJP leaders had alleged that he was getting massages from a rape accused. It was also alleged by them that Jain was getting facilities inside the jail against rules.

The AAP had earlier said the BJP is trying to malign the image of Delhi Chief Minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls as it has no real issues to talk about.

On the massage videos, the Kejriwal-led party has said Jain was receiving physiotherapy in the jail.

The ED probing the money laundering charges against Jain had claimed in a court that he was getting "special treatment" inside the Tihar jail. It had also presented CCTV footage to substantiate the claim.

The agency on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it had no role in the alleged leakage of CCTV footage of Jain reportedly getting special treatment inside the prison cell.

The jailed AAP minister had filed a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agency for allegedly leaking the videos to the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fresh video aap Satyendar Jain meeting superintendent Tihar jail inside prison cell CCTV camera footage BJP
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp