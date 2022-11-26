Home Nation

West Bengal: Cabinet decides to allow trans people to apply for govt jobs under general category

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier on Friday, asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields.

Published: 26th November 2022

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said.

"This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier on Friday, asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields.

