BJP chief Nadda to launch 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' against Rajasthan govt on Dec 1

Nadda will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' at Jaipur that will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state

Published: 27th November 2022

BJP President JP Nadda. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP chief J P Nadda will on December 1 launch the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Congress-ruled Rajasthan to corner the state government on issues related to farmers and governance.

Nadda will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' at Jaipur that will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state, BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters at a press conference here.

The rath yatras in all 200 assembly constituencies will start from December 3 and 4. The objective of the movement is to corner the state government on its fourth anniversary, he said.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is completing four years on December 17.

Attacking the government, Poonia alleged that the people of the state are fed up with the Congress rule due to its misgovernance and wanted a change in which the Jan Aakrosh movement will play a crucial role.

Congress had promised loan waiver for farmers but in the last four years of its rule, they have been in distress and committed suicide, Poonia said, adding that lands of 9,000 farmers were attached by the Gehlot government.

"Law and order have deteriorated under Congress rule and women are not safe. Even priests are being burnt alive," he said.

He said the BJP aims to reach out to two crore people across all assembly constituencies through the yatra.

Each rath will have a box in which people can drop their complaints. Based on the complaints and feedback, the party will prepare its manifesto for the 2023 assembly elections, he said.

In addition, nearly 20,000 nukkad nataks will be performed, and public meetings in each constituency will be held by party leaders.

