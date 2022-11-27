Home Nation

Govt eases rules; allows Indian carriers to wet lease wide-body planes for up to 1 yr 

Till now, wet leasing of wide-body planes was allowed only for up to six months.

Published: 27th November 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

indiGo

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry has allowed Indian airlines to take wide-body planes on wet lease for up to one year as it pursues efforts to make the country a key international hub for air traffic.

A senior ministry official on Sunday said the rules have been relaxed and airlines that seek to operate wide-body planes will be permitted to operate such aircraft on wet lease for up to one year.

Till now, wet leasing of wide-body planes was allowed only for up to six months.

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Sunday said it approached the ministry and has received a communication conveying the ministry's approval to allow Indian carriers to wet/damp lease aircraft for a period of six months extendable by another six months.

Such relaxation shall be available to all Indian carriers on their specific request and the ministry will consider the same based on international destinations that the airline intends to operate, it said in a statement.

"We have plans for inducting B777 aircraft on wet/damp lease basis during the current winter schedule," the airline said, adding that it is currently working on finalising the contract for the wet/damp lease.

Last month, aviation regulator DGCA permitted IndiGo to wet lease wide-body Boeing planes from Turkish Airlines for up to six months.

Under the wet lease arrangement, planes are leased along with operating crew and engineers.

The ministry official said Indian airlines that seek to operate planes on wet lease to the United States and Europe will be given permission to continue with that arrangement for up to one year.

The ministry official said the idea of allowing wet leasing of planes for a longer period will help Indian carriers to operate more wide-body aircraft.

Air India, which was acquired by Tata group in January this year, is being stabilised and will take more time before they acquire more wide-body planes, the official added.

For now, Air India is dry leasing planes as it expands operations.

With more wide-body aircraft being operated by Indian carriers, they will be able to ferry more passengers and ultimately that will help the country become a key international hub for air traffic in the coming years, the official said.

Generally, wet leasing of planes is allowed for short periods to tackle supply constraints and ensure that airfares do not surge significantly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil aviation ministry DGCA
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp