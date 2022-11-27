Home Nation

Love & regard not Love 'jihad': UP couple defy hatemongers, stand firm despite ordeal

 By the time, the party was over, theirs had begun.

Published: 27th November 2022 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

LUCKNOW/BAREILLY: She is a teacher in an English medium school and he was working in a private firm.

They met at a pre-wedding party of a common friend and got talking. They discovered they had common interests and shared views on several issues. By the time, the party was over, theirs had begun.

The couple, both in their late twenties, kept meeting in cafes for almost a year and then informed their parents about their friendship which they intended to take to the next level.

Aditi (name changed on request) said, "There was initial resistance from our families because I am a Hindu and he is a Muslim. But over a period of convincing, our families agreed. They met each other and we were ready for marriage."

She continued: "It was on the day of our engagement that trouble began. Just minutes before the engagement ceremony at a local hotel, some people wearing saffron 'gamchas' barged in and started shouting slogans. Before we could even comprehend what was happening, the police trooped in and grabbed Usman (name changed) by the collar and started dragging him away. Usman's father tried to intervene and he was also taken away."

Talking about the incident, Aditi said that she and her family followed them to the police station where the inspector told them that it was a case of "love jihad."

"I kept telling them that we were marrying with our families' consent but no one gave us a hearing. The drama continued for almost two hours and we were not allowed to call the lawyers because our phones were taken away by the cops. The fringe 'leaders' also arrived at the police station and started abusing Usman and his family," she said.

Usman and his family were detained for more than 28 hours without any FIR.

"The ordeal did not end there. After his release, when Usman went back to office, the fringe leader and his supporters reached there and shouted slogans. They even attempted to manhandle him there. As a result, Usman's employer politely asked him to put in his papers because they did not want any further trouble," she said.

While Aditi is continuing with her job, Usman is now jobless.

"It has been almost eight months since this incident took place. We have realized that we cannot get married here and neither can we live in peace. Usman is looking for a job in either Delhi, Mumbai or anywhere outside UP and as soon as he gets one, we will shift and get married there," she said.

Aditi said that one of her neighbour's sons belongs to the fringe outfit and when Usman came to visit them after the incident, a group of boys gathered outside her house and began shouting slogans.

Aditi's mother said, "We agreed to the marriage only because we wanted our children to be happy. We have now asked them to move out of the state and plan their new life. These past few months have been a nightmare for us and for Usman's family."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hindu woman Muslim man hatemongers fringe leaders
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp