Paramilitary jawan deployed on Gujarat poll duty shoots dead two colleagues after brawl

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Two jawans of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Manipur, were shot dead and two others injured after their colleague, identified as S Inauchashingh, opened fire at them at Gosa Cyclone Centre near Porbandar following a brawl on Saturday.

The deceased indentified as Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh were deployed for poll duty ahead of state Assembly election.

"An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today people wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment. The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site," Porbandar collector Ashok Sharma Probandar DM said.

“Injured Jawans Chorajit, a constable of 3rd India Reserve Battalion Manipur SAP-1445 and Rohikana, 4th India Reserve Battalion were immediately taken to the Porbandar general hospital but later shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar for further treatment," he said.

Sources said one of the injured jawan is in critical condition.

The collector clarified that the jawans were not on active duty when they got into fight.

The IRB Jawans were sent to Porbandar by the Election Commission for Gujarat Assembly elections duty, and They were staying inside a cyclone center in Tukda Gosa village of Porbandar.

The reason behind the infight is yet to be ascertained.

(From inputs from ANI)

